The funeral of Paul O’Grady is happening today – but what time will it take place? And where is it being held?

Read on to find out more as fans prepare to say goodbye to one of TV’s brightest stars.

Paul’s funeral is today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Where is the funeral of Paul O’Grady?

Today is Paul’s funeral. His husband, Andre Portasio confirmed the date and time of Paul’s funeral in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Andre uploaded a photo of Paul wearing white angel wings to Facebook. He also posted a lengthy statement thanking people for their support in the wake of Paul’s death.

He also confirmed details of the funeral in the post. The funeral will be taking place in Adlington, Kent. Paul spent his final years in Kent village.

Paul’s funeral is in Kent (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What time is Paul’s funeral?

“As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents,” Andre said on Facebook.

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

He then went on to tell locals that they are invited to pay their respects between 2.10pm and 2.45pm today.

Fans have a special tribute planned for Paul (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans plan special tribute on day of Paul O’Grady funeral

Meanwhile, up in Birkenhead, fans of the late star are planning a special tribute for him today too.

Paul was born and raised in Birkenhead. Now a fan of the late comedian has organised a community event that will take place today. It is going to coincide with the time of his funeral down in Kent.

Speaking to The Wirral Globe, Janine Ferguson said: “The plan is for people to line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect. I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there.”

Janine is also encouraging people to bring condolences books. These will be collected and then sent on to Battersea Dog’s Home to be delivered to Paul‘s family.”

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood announces he’s signed up to replace Paul O’Grady following star’s death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.