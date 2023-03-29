Prior to his death, Paul O’Grady found “joy’ in his “peace-bringing” countryside bolthole that he lived in.

Originally from Birkenhead near Liverpool, Paul spent his later years on a farm in rural Kent – something he described as a “joy”.

Paul O’Grady death confirmed

Today (Wednesday, March 29) saw some devastating news announced – that Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.

The news was confirmed by his husband – Andre Portasio – in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion,” he then said.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady ‘joy’ in countryside prior to death

Prior to his death, Paul lived in on a farm in the Kentish countryside along with his husband, dogs, and other farm animals.

It is a stark contrast to his early life in Birkenhead near Liverpool.

Paul once spoke about his life in Adlington, Kent, during an appearance on This Morning in 2017.

“I always fancied myself with a bit of land a bit of livestock but I never thought it would happen,” he said.

“The joy for me of living in the countryside, you can let yourself go, I do anyway. I have friends who come down and go… when did you last have a wash? I’ve got no shoes and feet like a hobbit,” he added.

During lockdown, Paul spoke about his home in Kent when he fronted an episode of The Great British Escape.

“I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere in Birkenhead and when I grew up I emigrated down south and had quite a good fling with London for a few years,” he said.

“Then I found myself down here in Kent and I’ve been here for over 20 happy years, I love the place.”

Paul lived in the countryside for 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Paul on life in the country

The star also spoke about his life on the farm in an interview with the Telegraph back in 2017.

During the interview, he described himself as a “city rat turned country mouse”.

Speaking about his daily schedule, he said: “After I’ve seen to the dogs I feed the animals – the pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, barn owls and, if necessary, the sheep.”

He later said that he is frequently asked if he is a farmer. He said it is a definite no.

“Just because I live in the countryside and keep some livestock as pets it doesn’t qualify me as a bona fide farmer. I’m a city rat turned country mouse and, I believe, all the better for it.”

In later years, Paul added alpacas to his farm, which he proudly showed off on his Instagram.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul described living in the countryside as “therapeutic”.

“I’d like to see out my days here. I couldn’t imagine any other life now.”

