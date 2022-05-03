Paul O’Grady has delighted his fans as he announced he’ll be back filming at Battersea for his show, For the Love of Dogs, this week.

The comedian and TV favourite shared a photo to Instagram this weekend as he revealed he recently reunited with his “old pal” Linda Thorson.

Paul explained that just two days later, he started feeling “lousy with fever” and “breathlessness”.

Alongside a picture of himself and Linda smiling, Paul said: “Went up to that London (as they say on Coronation St) for lunch with my old pal Linda Thorson.

“The food was mediocre but the company was great.

“Two days later I started to feel lousy with fever, breathlessness, tiredness the whole kit and caboodle.”

Paul has revealed he was suffering from an illness recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul added: “I’ve tested neg and I’m over it so back filming at Battersea next week.

“Belated Happy Mayday or Beltane if you’re in the know.”

Fans were glad to hear Paul was feeling better and felt delighted over the news he’ll be back at Battersea.

One commented: “So happy to hear you are feeling better. Happy to hear that you are filming at Battersea looking forward to that.”

Another said: “Glad you’re feeling better. Can’t wait for the next series.”

Paul said he’s filming at Battersea this week (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “Take care and looking forward to seeing you at Battersea soon.”

Paul’s hit series For the Love of Dogs ended in March this year and fans were gutted.

I’m over it so back filming at Battersea next week.

At the time, Paul told fans it was the last episode of the series.

He said alongside a photo of his adorable dog Nancy: “Rescue is best. Here’s Nancy when I first brought her home from Battersea, she’s grown a bit since.

“There’s no For the Love of Dogs tonight, it’s been moved because of the football and for some strange reason it’s been moved to Sunday 13th March at 7pm. It’s the last ep in the series.”

Fans felt sad that it was the last episode as one said: “Always a sad day when the series ends. It’s brilliant, keep em coming Paul.”

Another wrote: “Sad it’s the last one of the series. Love watching this programme & you Paul.”

