Paul O’Grady enraged over free school meal decision: ‘That’s just not right’

Paul O’Grady has shared his opinion on the debate regarding free school meals during holidays.

The For The Love Of Dogs star, 65, rarely shares his political opinions.

But this time he is speaking out – and he’s not happy.

Paul took to social media to let his thoughts be known.

Addressing his some 298,000 Instagram followers he shared: “I don’t want to get into any arguments but this has been on my mind all day and besides as I’m an ambassador for Save the Children I have to speak out.

Paul is in favour of free school meals for kids outside of term time (Credit: SplashNews)

“What kind of people can happily hand over millions bailing out Billionaires yet can’t manage to provide a decent meal for underprivileged kids during the holidays? That’s just not right. #savethechildren #schooldinners.”

His comments come in the wake of the Conservatives voting against a Labour motion to offer free school meals to during holidays until Easter 2021.

Paul’s fans rushed to deliver their own opinions on the polarising subject.

One user shared their solidarity with the Lily Savage star.

They wrote: “Agree with you Paul. When my son was at school there were kids who only got food at school.

The Conservatives voted against free school meals outside of term time (Credit: Unsplash)

“One lad had to go out at 7.30am and not allowed home til 9pm. Had to try to go to friends homes to eat or try to get money from people to get fries at McDonald’s. I ended up paying 3 days of breakfast club for him and I am low income.”

While another user lamented: “I just cant understand why? How much money have government spent on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

“Many families couldn’t afford to use that scheme but government were happy to pay money out for it. But when it came to children who really need support they vote against it. Why? They voted against supporting vulnerable kids. Why?”

And a third user urged: “Paul let’s do something about it. Surely people power will win. Start a petition and the country will back you up. Our children are the future. Good luck to you my friend. God bless you.”

Paul O’Grady rarely speaks out on political issues (Credit: SplashNews)

A fourth user praised Paul with: “As someone who works in a school with a vast majority of our children who are underprivileged and rely on their free school meal, I am so happy to see people like you talking out about it x.”

However, not everyone is on Paul’s side. Some argued that they feared free school meal vouchers could be used for alternative items.

For example, one user argued: “This is so wrong, no government ever have provided meals during school holidays. I personally believe it is the parents job to provide food for their own children.

“When the government gave food vouchers to parents during COVID-19 they were being used to buy fags and booze and god knows what.”

Scotland and Wales have pledged to provide free school meals during holiday times up to Easter 2021.



However, as of now in England and Northern Ireland the scheme will only run within term time.

