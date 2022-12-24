Paul O’Grady delights fans as he invites them to share his Christmas Day

Today (December 24), Paul O’Grady made a big announcement on his Instagram account.

After a trip to Thailand, Paul appeared from his bed to inform fans that he’ll be back on the radio on Christmas Day.

In the video posted to Instagram, Paul said: “Hello everyone. You’ll have to excuse me lying in bed, but I’m not long back from Thailand and my body clock’s all over the gaffe.

“Anyway, in case you’re interested, I just want to tell you that tomorrow, that’s Christmas Day, I’m on Boom Radio between the hours of 12 noon and 2 pm and I’m joined by my producer, Mr Malcolm Prince.

“And if you want to know how to get Boom, if you’ve got a dab radio, then you’ve already got it.

“If you haven’t, you can ask Alexis. Or that other thing, what’s it called? Sirius? Cyrus? That’s the Google one.

“Or if you’ve got a phone or a tablet, then you can download the app Boom radio UK.

“So please join me tomorrow because, otherwise, I’ll just be talking to Malcolm.

“That’s a bit sad, really, on Christmas Day.

“So I’m going back to sleep. See you later.”

Paul O’Grady excites fans for Christmas Day

Paul’s fans flooded the comments with their excitement and Christmas wishes.

Television presenters Dick and Dom replied saying: “Good on’ya Paul. BOOM!!!!!! D n D xx”

One fan laughed: “Alexis or Sirius. I bloody love you! Happy Crimbo to you and all your gang xx”

Another fan expressed, “Yay, Paul !!! I’m so happy that you are doing this! I was devastated when you left Radio 2. So cross with them. You are the beacon for all Liverpudlians who had to leave. Merry Christmas xx”

“Counting down the hours can’t wait….”, said a second.

A third fan exclaimed: “Fantastic I was just thinking I was going to miss listening to you on radio 2 tomorrow will tune in.”

“Yipppppeeeee!!!! Roll on 12 noon Christmas Day”

Paul O’Grady’s plans for Christmas

The beloved presenter said his Christmas this year would be a “bit rushed because I’ll have just got back from filming”.

He added: “It’s nice because I’m not doing panto this year. So there’s none of that arriving home late on Christmas Eve from the theatre and then getting up at the crack of dawn on Boxing Day to travel for the matinee when I’m so tired I’m destroyed.

“So it’s nice to have a year off that.”

Paul also revealed that he “always cooks for everyone”.

He stated: “As long as I don’t get the stirrers and pickers, as I call them, the people who come in and put a spoon in a pan and just stir it.

“So, this year, I’m cooking for seven people, plus nine dogs, six alpacas, the pigs, the goats, chickens, owls and sheep. We’ve got the lot here. Bring it on!”

