Paul O’Grady’s hilarious response when asked if he ‘thinks he’ll go to heaven’, revealed by devastated friend

Following the death of Paul O’Grady, tributes have poured in for the beloved comedian including from many of his close friends.

Paul was known for his brilliant flippant remarks and one-liners, and there was no change when asked if “he thinks he’ll go heaven”.

Fellow TV star Alan Carr wrote a heartbreaking tribute to Paul and revealed his humourous response to the question.

Paul O’Grady had a brilliant response when asked if he thinks he’ll go to heaven (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady death: His funny quip about ‘going to heaven’

Chatty Man star Alan posted a heartfelt tribute to For the Love of Dogs host Paul.

He wrote: “I’ve been no use to anyone today. Loved Paul, who didn’t? A true one off.

“Having dinner with Paul O’Grady was the closest any of us would get to having dinner with Dorothy Parker or Truman Capote.

“He would have you literally in hysterics regaling these showbiz anecdotes and quips from Marlene Dietrich to Cilla Black to The Royals to the Disappointer Sisters – it seemed like he knew everyone.”

Quick as a whip he replied ‘I hope not, I won’t know anyone’.

Alan also revealed Paul’s hilarious remark when asked about going to heaven.

He revealed: “My friend asked him recently ‘do you think you’ll go to heaven Paul?’

“Quick as a whip he replied, ‘I hope not, I won’t know anyone.’ You legend.”

A legend indeed…

Petition for TV legend Paul to receive a knighthood

Entertainment Daily! set up a petition in January 2022 for Paulto receive a knighthood.

While Paul sadly did not receive a knighthood while he was alive, we – along with many fans – are hoping he’ll receive a posthumous knighthood.

The national treasure didn’t just do trailblazing TV work as drag queen Lily Savage, he also did so much admirable charity work.

His love for animals was a major passion for Paul, working tirelessly with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

He also worked with Save the Children and visited an Elephant Nature Park in Thailand last year.

Paul’s death was announced in a statement from his husband, Andre Portasio.

It said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

