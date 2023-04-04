Paul O’Grady’s friend on his final goodbye to the star: ’Two hours later, he was gone’

Following the death of Paul O’Grady last week, a close friend of the star has opened up about the last time he ever saw the showbiz legend.

Paul died on Tuesday March 28 aged just 67 – with his husband Andre confirming the news in a heartbreaking statement. Paul’s unexpected death led to an influx of tributes from fans and friends. Including his best friend Amanda Mealing who opened up about Paul’s funeral wishes.

And now the late Lily Savage star’s good friend and fellow radio producer, Malcom Prince, has recalled the last time he ever saw his friend.

Paul died last week aged just 67 (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: Friend recalls final goodbye to star

Malcom worked as a producer on Paul’s BBC Radio 2 show. The pair made a whopping 546 episodes together. In a new interview, Malcom paid tribute to his dear friend, and revealed he was with him just hours before his death.

It was the perfect afternoon.

Writing in the Radio Times, Malcom said he was with Paul at his home having a cup of tea on the day that he died. Malcom revealed: “We were meant to be making plans for our new show, due to launch on Boom Radio, but really we were laughing, reminiscing, plotting, doing what we always did.”

He then went on: “It was the perfect afternoon. When I left, he gave me a hug and said: ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow.’ I said: ‘Go inside, I don’t want you watching me try to reverse the car down the drive.’ We’d had two hours of fun, and two hours later he was gone.”

In tribute to Paul O’Grady, we’re taking up your suggestion of repeating his final ever programme – from Christmas Day – opened by a few fitting words from Malcolm. Enjoy Paul’s wonderful voice once more on Easter Sunday at 2.00. pic.twitter.com/m41vVrVMik — BoomRadioUK (@BoomRadioUK) March 31, 2023

Paul O’Grady mural ‘defaced days after being created’

It comes after a mural in Manchester commemorating Paul was defaced only days after being created. The “amazing” black-and-white mural was displayed in South Manchester. It showed a portrait of the For the Love of Dogs star next to one of his much-loved canine companions. The artwork was lovingly captioned: “For Paul.”

It was created by artist Manchester Murals. They described it as a celebration of the “well-grounded entertainment machine that spanned generations”. The mural received much appreciation from local residents and fans further afield who flocked to see it.

However, visitors to the mural were shocked earlier this week (April 2) to arrive to a defaced artwork. In images obtained by Manchester Evening News, the beautiful portrait of Paul appears to have been sprayed with graffiti. Artist Chris Moore, who himself spent several days working on the mural, said he was “disappointed” at the discovery.

