Paul O’Grady’s brilliantly blunt response to question about how he ‘wants to be remembered’

Paul O’Grady fans have been left heartbroken following the TV legend’s unexpected death at age 67.

The beloved comedian rose to fame decades ago as trailblazing drag queen Lily Savage and interviewed thousands of celebrities for his chat show.

In more recent years, Paul ploughed his passion for animals into the award-winning series For The Love of Dogs.

The showbiz stalwart has given so much to so many – not least that wonderfully acerbic humour.

And this was no better showcased than when he was asked “how he wants to be remembered” – Paul gave a fantastically dismissive response.

Paul O’Grady discussed how he wants to be remembered back in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady quip about how he wanted to be remembered

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2021, Paul O’Grady was asked how he “wants to be remembered”.

He replied: “I don’t care, because I won’t be here.”

Paul also added “the closest he came to death” was a “bad heart attack”.

I don’t care, because I won’t be here.

Paul had three heart attacks in total – in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

He described one of the heart attacks 20 years ago as particularly bad, stating: “I think I slid off the mortal coil for about 30 seconds.”

Of course, following his death, the truth is Paul leaves behind a fantastic legacy – he will forever be one of Britain’s most-loved celebrities.

For Love of Dogs star Paul passed away, aged 67 yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: Comedian and TV star died aged 67

Paul O’Grady’s husband, André Portasio, confirmed the news of Paul’s death today.

In a statement, he shared: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

He concluded: “I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady on loving gesture to husband André: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.