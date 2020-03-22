Paul O'Grady pulls out of Radio 2 show amidst coronavirus fears

Paul O'Grady has pulled out of his Sunday evening radio show amidst the coronavirus threat.

The 64-year-old showbiz fave has underlying health conditions and, classed as vulnerable, he has taken the decision to self-isolate.

Paul's Radio 2 show producer, Malcolm Prince, shared the news on social media.

"As Paul is in one of the at-risk groups with a long-term condition, he is following the latest advice from the NHS and staying at home," he wrote.

"As a result, he is unable to present his Radio 2 show as usual.

"He sends his best wishes to his many listeners and hopes you all stay safe during these extraordinary times."

His listeners were disappointed to discover they wouldn't be able to tune into him, but relieved Paul is taking appropriate measures to protect himself.

Paul O'Grady fans send well wishes

One posted on Twitter: "Very glad that Paul O'Grady is being careful, we can't afford to lose him."

Another commented: "Please pass my fondest regards to Paul O'Grady! We will get through this, as you say, 'We Keep the faith!'

"Best wishes to you Malcolm! See you on the other side!"

A third asked if the BBC could play some old shows so everyone could still get a fix: "Can we have some old Paul O'Grady shows available to listen to please?"

Paddy O'Connell was drafted in to cover for Paul on the programme, which broadcasts between 5pm and 7pm.

He assured fans that Paul is "fit as a flea but self-isolating as many people are".

Paddy played an answerphone message from the ex-Blind Date host, who said: "Thank you for standing in. I fall into the category of long-term condition because of the heart attacks. I've been strongly advised to self-isolate, so that's what I'm doing."

He added that he was in Kent being kept busy by a very lively five-week-old puppy and went on to wish fellow self-isolaters his best, before thanking all NHS workers for their dedication.

