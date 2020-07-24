Paul O'Grady compared to Doctor Dolittle after sharing thoughtful post on hand-reared lamb

Paul O'Grady has been labelled the real Doctor Dolittle by fans after sharing a thoughtful post on a lamb he hand-reared.

The For The Love of Dogs presenter, 65, currently lives in Kent, where he spends his time hand-rearing orphan lambs and growing his own produce.

He shared the sweet story of lamb Waupie on Instagram today (July 24), alongside a snap of them in the woods together.

What did Paul say?

Paul told fans he was reminiscing on the orphan lamb following a conversation with pal Gaby Roslin.

The comedian said: "This is Waupie my very first orphan lamb that I hand reared. I was talking to Gabby about her on Wednesday night.

"She really thought she was a dog and followed me everywhere, Waupie, not Gabby as she’d lived in the kitchen with Buster as her devoted fan when she was just a few days old.

"She made an appearance on the tea time show then retired from showbiz and went off in the field to be a sheep. She’s still around and living quite happily with the others in the field."

He then joked: "God knows what I’ve got on, it must’ve been one of those days when it was straight out of bed and throw on whatever was on the bedroom floor."

Gaby was quick to comment on the post, saying: "Oh look at her. And yes I didn’t follow you everywhere or live in your kitchen 😂 ."

Paul O'Grady's love of animals

Meanwhile, fans likened Paul to Doctor Dolittle.

One shared: "You should have been called Dolittle. Your compassion for animals is truly amazing 💕🐾🐾💕."

Another said: "Paul. You are such an inspiration. My favourite man on the earth."

A third commented: "You are such a good person looking after all those fur babies .❤️ ."

The ITV star later followed the post with a snap of twin lambs sitting in his kitchen.

He added: "And here’s the twins, having a little sit down on the kitchen floor."

Paul O'Grady pays tribute to dog

The loving post comes hours after Paul paid tribute to dog Olga - two years on from her death.

Alongside a photo of the adorable pooch, he wrote: "Rooting through photos I found this of Miss Olga, a brave little dog, fiercely independent and full of character.

"I never had to keep her on a lead as she was so street wise. I don’t half miss her!"

Olga often joined Paul on TV, with fans calling her a "national treasure".

The Cairn Cross Terrier was put to sleep in 2018 after developing kidney failure.

Paul told the Mirror: "I held her and off she went, I buried her myself in the orchard. She was widely loved. She had her own fan club."

Paul continued: "I’m really sad but there was no choice but for Olga to be put to sleep.

"She was ready to go. At least I will have a good night’s sleep now. I have been up with her for two nights on the sofa. She’s been up in the night vomiting and things."

Health battle

When it comes to his own health, Paul decided to ditch alcohol entirely because he hates hangovers and has become more health-conscious in recent years.

He has already suffered three heart attacks, and he thinks the time has come for him to pay closer attention to his health.

The veteran TV star told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox. Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

"The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving - swimming and walking, gentle exercise."

