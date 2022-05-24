Paul O’Grady fans all say the same thing about his appearance at Chelsea Flower Show

Paul O’Grady has left fans all saying the same thing as he shared an image of himself attending the infamous Chelsea Flower Show.

The British comedian and broadcaster, 66, shared a photo of himself on Instagram in front of a blossoming flower stall.

He shared with fans: “No, I haven’t got a stall flogging flowers, I’m at the Chelsea Flower Show.”

The For the Love of Dogs presenter added: “I look like I’ve been up to something on this photo but I can assure you I haven’t.”

Paul O’Grady visits Chelsea Flower Show

Paul continued in the caption: “I kept getting asked by the press if I was into gardening but I had to come clean and admit that if I go into a garden centre the plants wilt with fear in case I buy them.

“Great day though, hooked up with some of my favourite people and couldn’t believe the stunning garden designs and the most beautiful flowers that could only have been grown by a magician.”

Seemingly in great spirits after his anticipated return back to Radio 2 airwaves, the much-loved TV presenter received a number of supportive comments from fans, often saying the same thing about his appearance.

They joked along with Paul and were in agreement that he does indeed have a “shifty” look about him.

Paul O’Grady beams as he attends Chelsea Flower Show (Credit: Cover Images)

One person commented: “You do look slightly shifty.”

In addition, another wrote: [You] deffo look like you’ve been up to no good though…”

Paul on Radio 2

Along with the skeptical comments came the gushing remarks of delight for Paul’s awaited return to BBC Radio 2.

Several fans were counting down the days for the return of Paul after the decision was made to replace him with Rob Beckett back in February.

Fans relieved to see Paul’s return (Credit: ITV)

One fan said: “So glad to have you back on Radio 2. Sundays haven’t been the same.”

Meanwhile, another shared their glee: “Back on the wireless and Chelsea today. It’s been a fab couple of days for you!”

For Paul and his fans, smiles are all around!

