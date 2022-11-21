Paul O’Grady fans thrilled as he announces career venture after BBC Radio exit: ‘Best news ever!’

Paul O’Grady fans are over the moon as the much-loved star has revealed his next career venture following his infamous BBC Radio exit.

The 67-year-old icon left Radio 2 in August after 14 years at the station, saying he “wasn’t really happy” there.

The star left Radio 2 earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Paul O Grady’s new career venture

However, the For the Love of Dogs presenter has since been snapped up by Boom Radio UK for a one-off Christmas Day special.

Paul’s radio producer Malcolm announced the news today, writing on Twitter: “Paul’s taking #TeamPOGradio to @BoomRadioUK for the annual Christmas show!”

Alongside a picture of Paul, the caption continued: “It’s a one-off special and, if you’d like a shoutout, for your friends or family, email now.”

Paul’s taking #TeamPOGradio to @BoomRadioUK for the annual Christmas show! It’s a one-off special and, if you’d like a shoutout, for your friends or family, email now But be quick:

it’s first come first served 📧 teampogradio@boomradio.co.uk 🎄 🎅🏻 🎄#NotTheSameWithoutYOU pic.twitter.com/FUfKJWKYJN — #TeamPOGradio is back (@malprin) November 21, 2022

Fans ‘over the moon’ for Paul O’Grady and new radio show

Safe to say, Paul’s ever-devoted fans were over the moon for him on this career news.

Many took to Twitter to express their delight for the TV and radio legend.

Your news has made my Christmas!

“Oh that’s brilliant news Malcolm thank you for sharing,” one fan penned.

Another exclaimed: “Brilliant news, Boom is a growing station and #TeamPOGradio will fit in well, please let this be first of many specials.”

A third wrote: “Wonderful news, put a smile on my face on a gloomy Monday morning.”

“Your news has made my Christmas! Wonderful news and love to you both,” another added.

One passionate fan tweeted: “Oh that is the best news!! Thank you @BoomRadioUK,” before asking: “Will there be a regular spot for #teampog in the future?”

The radio station saw the tweet and replied back: “We’ll mention it to Father Christmas when we see him.”

Paul O’Grady and his upcoming projects

It seems Paul is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Following his departure from Radio 2, the much-loved presenter has revealed that he is not only working on a second series of the NTA nominated series For the Love of Dogs but also the release of a second children’s book.

He revealed yet more huge career news on Instagram in October, announcing that he will be joining the cast of Annie.

The hit musical will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour from March 2023. Paul will reprise his role as Miss Hannigan, who he previously played back in 1998.

The comedian recently revealed that a royal star will appear in the For the Love of Dogs Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs Christmas special

He has also recently confirmed that the For the Love of Dogs Christmas special will feature a special royal guest.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will feature in a special episode.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Is Paul O’Grady your National Treasure? Vote now!

ITV said viewers will see her joining Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent.

Together they will meet some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assist with their treatment and care, in the hope of finding them a happy-ever-after home of their own in time for Christmas.

So what do you think of this story? Will you be tuning into Paul O’ Grady’s show on Christmas Day? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.