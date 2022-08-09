Sad Paul O’Grady fans all have same theory over reason behind his Radio 2 exit

Television and radio presenter Paul O’Grady has quit BBC Radio 2 after 14 years in a shock exit.

Fans have taken to Twitter to vocalise their theories on why he’s leaving the station.

On Twitter this morning (August 9), BBC Radio 2 announced Paul’s departure.

We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2. We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future. 🧡https://t.co/ty9KxHdDLd pic.twitter.com/pjh6SR5TXD — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) August 9, 2022

BBC Radio 2 announce Paul O’Grady’s exit

The tweet stated: “We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.

“We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future.”

Paul O’Grady believes ‘now is the right time to go’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alongside the tweet, BBC 2 posted a picture of Paul and a statement from the presenter.

His statement read: “I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years, and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go.”

Fans declared their outrage in the replies

Paul’s fans were unhappy with this shock announcement and were sure to let Radio 2 know it.

Many speculated whether the reason behind Paul’s exit is because of his 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off schedule.

Fans aren’t happy! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One user said: “Forced out because you messed around with his show. Seems to be a common theme these days.

“Will expect to hear him on Greatest Hits radio along with the others you pushed out. There will soon be nobody worth listening to on R2.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted messed about with his programme it was only a matter of time before he went.”

A third added: “Saddened but not at all surprised. You had one of the best shows on the radio right there but decided to mess with it. Ridiculous decision making.”

We’ll all miss Paul on Sunday afternoons

