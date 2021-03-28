BBC Radio 2 star Paul O’Grady has plenty to celebrate as we ease out of lockdown.

The telly favourite has just reached a truly impressive career milestone.

The presenter is celebrating his 500th episode on BBC Radio 2 today (Sunday, March 28).

The station’s Instagram page rounded up some of his radio achievements.

Paul O’Grady has kept himself very busy over the last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans of Paul O’Grady thrilled at BBC Radio 2 milestone

The post said he had suggested ‘257 unsuitable songs for a wedding anniversary’ and also received 199 visits from the studio mouse, Elsie.

Paul’s fans rushed to praise the star.

One user commented: “Brilliant. Here’s to the next 500.”

While another user mused: “Paul is one unique, awesome human being.”

And a third fan praised: “Congratulations to you and Malcolm [radio producer]… you’re such a clever man and I love your Sunday show.”

Paul’s even got a children’s book coming out (Credit: SplashNews)

Paul forced to shield from COVID

During lockdown, Paul had to shield due to his past heart health difficulties.

At first, it seemed like he was leaving his radio show for good.

In March 2020, he said: “I’ve been strongly advised to self-isolate, so that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m down in the wilds of Kent with a very lively five-weeks-old puppy, so I’ve got my hands full and I’ve got plenty to do.

“I’d just like to say to everybody else who’s self isolating, good luck and keep healthy and look after yourselves.”

But he returned in July and instead of trekking out to the studio each week, he created his own home studio.

Much hilarity followed, including various tech problems and aircraft flyover noise.

In October, he posed in front of a cannon, jokingly captioning it with: “Y’know I’ve been having problems with low flying aircraft over the house when I’m trying to broadcast my radio show from the back bedroom? Well I’ve finally found a solution… #dovercastle #bbcradio2.”

What’s more, he’s also been writing a children’s book during lockdown.

While speaking to Metro, he explained: “Everybody was doing keep-fit on the telly and I thought, ‘Fine, you get on with it, I’m not!’ I went through a terrible cake-baking phase where I was churning out three a day.”

He added: “I did write a children’s book though, which will be published next year.”

