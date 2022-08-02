Paul O’Grady hits another bump in the road as he tells fans he’s ’not happy’

Paul O’Grady isn’t having the best luck lately.

After contracting Covid-19 last month (July), the ITV star took to Instagram this week to reveal his latest upset.

While driving through Kent, Paul ended up getting a flat tyre.

As a result, he took to Instagram to share a snap of the incident and vent his frustrations.

“Another flat tyre courtesy of the roads around here.

“I wouldn’t call them potholes more like craters. I’m not happy but thanks to the good people of Potten Farm for helping out.

“#pottenfarm #potholes #kentroads,” wrote the star.

Fans rushed to comment, with many sharing in Paul’s frustration.

One said: “Isn’t it terrible when councils don’t keep up the road works in suburban areas I live in a village with loads of roads around here that could do with updating.

“It’s ridiculous the wear and tear is unreal.”

“Kent roads are awful .. Potten Farm are lovely helpful people good job you stopped in there Paul,” replied another.

Paul O’Grady contracts Covid

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for Paul.

The For The Love of Dogs star recently caught Covid-19 for the first time.

Paul O’Grady recently contracted Covid-19 (Credit: Splashnews)

In a post on Instagram last month (July), he told fans: “Well it had to happen in the end despite managing to avoid the dreaded Covid since we first went into lockdown.

“I’m in Malta supposed to be filming with a group of lovely people but all I’ve done for a week is lie in my hotel room with an unbelievably vicious headache and cough that sounds like a sick donkey.

“Thank heavens we took the precaution of pre-recording my Radio 2 show this Sunday in case I couldn’t get back due to flight cancellations etc.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did but still feeling rough and permanently knackered,” he added.

