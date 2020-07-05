Paul O'Grady amazes fans with Motown legend Gladys Knight throwback snap

Television icon Paul O'Grady has amazed his army of fans yet again.

And this time the comedian turned television presenter, 65, has shared a meeting with one of his own icons.

Read more: Phillip Schofield announces the return of The Cube

As he encourages the UK to preserve the arts and entertainment industry, he shared a picture with Gladys Knight.

Gladys, 76, rose to fame in the 60's with her act Gladys Knight & The Pips.

Paul O'Grady continues to amaze his fans with his amazing showbiz stories (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The TV star said that interviewing her was one of the highlights of his already very impressive showbiz career.

Paul O'Grady shares picture of an icon

Addressing his some 174,000 Instagram followers, he wrote:

"To all professionals in the film, television, theatre, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job.

Read more: Shirley Ballas reassures fans on Strictly future after injury

"Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession.

"Copy the text and post a pic.#SaveTheArtsUK

"I got to interview the one and only Gladys Knight. What a beautiful lady."

Fans rushed to compliment both Paul and Gladys on the photo.

Paul O'Grady interviewed Gladys Knight back in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

One user wrote: "Absolutely love this lady, got to see her in Dublin last year, still got that voice and of course absolutely love you Paul and all your doggies."

A second user posted: "Lovely photo of two lovely people. Look forward to watching For the Love of Dogs."

"Love her music"

A third user commented: "Lovely pic Paul, Gladys looks so well. Love her music."

Read more: Corrie star Jack P Shepherd shows off Super Saturday makeover

And a fourth user wrote: "You are so lucky Paul to have met her. Love her songs 'you're the best thing that ever happened to me' gets me every time xx."

Paul interviewed Gladys back in 2009 for his then chat show The Paul O'Grady Show on ITV.

After she performed her classic hit Midnight Train To Georgia, Paul profusely thanked her for joining him on the show.

Gladys replied: "Oh you are such a sweetheart."

To which Paul jokingly said in return: "Oh no I'm not really. I'm rotten!"

She then said: "Oh yes you are! Don't you believe it. He is!"

Paul continued: "You know I have been doing this show for six years.

"And tonight is the night when the most people have said to me 'Can I have tickets for the show please?'

"You don't know how loved you are in this country."

What do you think of Paul's celebrity encounter? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.