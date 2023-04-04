Paul O’Grady’s close friend delivers message to fans on behalf on his husband Andre in emotional message

Amanda Mealing has issued a message to fans of Paul O’Grady on behalf of his husband in a touching message.

For the Love of Dogs star Paul died last Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67.

Amanda, who had a close friendship with Paul, shared a heartbreaking tribute last week following the sad news.

Now, she has shared another message on her Instagram.

Amanda shared an emotional message to Paul’s fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Mealing and Paul O’Grady

The former Holby City actress shared a message from Andre and Joan, who was Paul’s agent and close friend.

Amanda wrote: “@andre_portasio and Joan have me to say how enormously grateful they are for all the beautiful flowers and messages you’ve sent.

“It’s evident @paulogrady touched your hearts in the way he did ours. I’m personally overwhelmed by your love for him and the sense of loss for him.”

She added: “I feel it too, just a thousand times deeper because he was a thousand times more in my life.

Paul’s husband Andre sent a message to fans, shared by Amanda (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady’s death

“My agony aunt, my career advisor, my moral sage, my shoulder to cry on, my secret keeper and the person who could make it all disappear with laughter.”

Amanda’s followers shared their support in the comments. One person said: “Sending you love and sincere thanks for sharing lovely stories about a wonderful man at this sad time.”

I’m personally overwhelmed by your love for him and the sense of loss for him.

Another wrote: “What an amazing best friend you had!! Bet you have so many stories and memories. So sorry for your loss.”

Someone else added: “He was a superstar and he will be so missed. I hope it gives you all some comfort in the knowledge we will all miss him.”

Paul sadly died last week (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Amanda paid tribute to her beloved friend following the news of his death.

Andre confirmed Paul‘s death in a heartbreaking statement released last Wednesday.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Following the news, Amanda took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Paul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Mealing (@amanda_mealing)

She wrote: “My best friend is gone. There are so many emotions and yet no words.”

Amanda said it’s “ironic” when thinking “about the one person who was never lost for words”.

Read more: Paul O’Grady mural ‘defaced days after being created’ as artist expresses ‘disappointment’

She added: “He use to laugh that the only time I got angry with him was seeing him in hospital, covered in monitors and drips after his first heart attack. The only time I saw him cry was at Murphy’s funeral.

“We’ll never share any more ‘firsts’, I can’t quite understand it.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.