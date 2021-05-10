Paul O’Grady admits he feels ‘tortured’ as he reminisces on holiday throwback shot

Paul O’Grady has admitted he feels “tortured” while reminiscing on a past summer holiday.

The 65-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share a throwback of himself enjoying the sunshine in Capri.

In the shot, which was taken in March last year, Paul was seen posing on the picturesque Italian island.

What did Paul O’Grady say?

However, he admitted the stunning setting couldn’t be more different to his current view at home.

Alongside the shot, Paul wrote: “This has just come up on my phone. I wish my phone would stop torturing me with this ‘Memory of the Day’ lark.

“This was Capri in March 2020. It’s been gale force, freezing and lashing down over the weekend here plus I’ve just sat in fox poo.”

I wish my phone would stop torturing me

In addition, the star said: “So thank you iPhone for rubbing my nose in it, past holiday memories I mean and not the fox poo.”

Plenty of fans sympathised with Paul as they rushed to comment on the snap.

One shared: “I had a memory photo on Facebook myself – very depressing.”

Paul O’Grady reminisced on a past summer holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “Love Capri! Just close your eyes and visualise being there.”

In addition, a third said: “I feel your pain! Oh to travel again.”

Another penned: “Lovely photo Paul. Sorry to hear about the fox poo, though!”

What else has Paul been up to?

However, it hasn’t been all bad for the much-loved presenter.

It follows shortly after reports suggested Paul has landed his own chat show on ITV.

He will apparently front Paul O’Grady: Saturday Night Line-Up from autumn.

Paul has reportedly landed his own chat show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During a non-televised pilot for the show in October 2019, Paul took a series of swipes at his fellow TV stars.

According to The Mirror, he said: “This will never get to a series. It’s the dirtiest show that is possible on telly. It is too rude. But they want a bit of rudeness now.

“I mean who the [bleep] wants to watch Alan Titchmarsh? You know what they are like at ITV, they are a bit leg-crossed aren’t they? Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] – the pair who [bleep] themselves if somebody says ‘bum’.”

The publication claims the series has since been picked up by ITV.

Meanwhile, each episode in the seven-part run is said to be 45 minutes.

The For The Love Of Dogs is yet to confirm the news himself.

