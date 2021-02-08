Paul Gascoigne admits he ‘quite fancied’ Gary Lineker and compares him to a ‘ladyboy’

Paul Gascoigne has revealed that he “quite fancied” Gary Lineker when the two first became teammates.

Furthermore, footie legend Gazza, 53, likened the Match of the Day host to a “ladyboy”.

The revelations came in a podcast, where Gazza opened up about his career, addictions and family relationships.

What did Paul Gascoigne say about Gary Lineker?

Gazza played for north London club Tottenham Hotspur in the late 1980s.

When Gary joined the club in 1989, they already knew each other through playing for England.

However, dad-of-three Gazza revealed in the James English podcast that he “quite fancied” Gary.

“I remember when we signed Gary I quite fancied him, he didn’t have a hair on his body,” he admitted.

“I remember saying, ‘Lineker you’re like a [bleeping] ladyboy.’ He just laughed.”

Paul played practical jokes on Gary

Gazza also detailed the practical jokes he used to play on Gary, now 60.

He said that he used to park his car in Gary’s driveway while went off and partied in London.

After each time, Gary would get a parking ticket.

It got to the stage that Spurs’ bosses had to ask him to stop because Gary was “fuming”.

What was Gazza famous for?

Folk hero Gazza became a star thanks to his skill on the pitch and notorious for his practical jokes off it.

Playing for clubs such as Newcastle United, Spurs, Lazio and Rangers, Paul played starring roles for England in the 1990 World Cup and the 1996 European Championship.

After his retirement from the game, addiction issues began to take hold and the star has spent the resulting years in a high-profile battle to stay sober.

His addictions landed him in trouble with both family members and the law.

