Paul Daniels Jnr has hit out at Debbie McGee’s claim that “everything is fine” between them amid their on-going row about the late magician’s estate.

The pair are said to have been at loggerheads ever since Daniels died of a brain tumour in 2016 and left the vast majority of his wealth to his widow.

In a recent interview, Debbie suggested the pair had settled their differences in preparation for the fifth anniversary of her husband’s death.

However, Paul Jnr scoffed at the suggestion, claiming his dad’s widow only thinks of herself.

Why is there a rift between Paul Daniels Jnr and Debbie McGee?

Last month, former Strictly star Debbie, 62, told the Mirror she would be meeting up with Paul Jnr and his two brothers to scatter Paul’s ashes near his Berkshire home.

She said: “Paul Jnr will be invited and everything is fine between us now. He was always a naughty boy!”

However, in a new interview, also with the Mirror, Paul Jnr denied that any such peace had been made.

He said: “First I’ve heard of it. She doesn’t have my phone number, email or address, so how is she going to invite me? It’s just more of, look how nice I am.”

Paul Jnr has no ‘moment of his dad’

When the magician died, he is reported to have left the vast majority of his £1.5 million fortune to his wife of 28 years – including the party shop that Paul Jnr ran.

According to reports, Debbie then sold the shop, allegedly leaving Paul Jnr almost homeless.

And Paul Jnr claimed that his stepmum hasn’t given him anything to remind him of his father.

He said: “I’m sure if we had made up, she would have allowed me to have a memento of Dad, which she hasn’t, not even a pair of cufflinks.”

Paul Jnr also criticised Debbie for using camera tricks in a TV advert she did for a kitchen company.

He insisted that his dad never used camera tricks in his act.

He added: “The only person she cares about is Debbie McGee.”

So what has Debbie said?

Debbie hasn’t yet responded to Paul Jnr’s claims.

However, the reports come just days after Debbie remembered her husband on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Posting to Instagram, she said missed “the joy he gave me but thankful if all the years of love and laughter”.

She added: “Huge love to his Sons & Grandchildren.”

