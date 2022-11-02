Paul Chuckle delights fans as he introduces his ‘beautiful’ first grandson

Comedian Paul Chuckle (real name Paul Elliot), of the Chuckle Brothers fame, has taken to Twitter to celebrate the birth of his first grandson.

The star shared a photo of the new arrival, named Teddy George Elliott, born on 28 October.

The proud grandfather smiled at the camera and his caption said “well done” to his son PJ and partner Lucy. The special moment was captured in hospital shortly after Teddy’s birth.

I’d like to introduce our beautiful first grandson Teddy George Elliott.. born 28 October 2022 well done @Lucy12White @PJ_Elliott_1990 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mtUibk51Ja — Paul Chuckle 😷 (@PaulChuckle2) November 2, 2022

Paul Chuckle proudly cradles his new grandson

Well wishers sent congratulations messages on Twitter writing: “You’ll make a smashing grandfather Paul” and “The joy in your face is priceless”.

Another fan expressed sadness that Paul’s late brother Barry could not be there to celebrate with him. Barry Chuckle died in 2018 at the age of 73, from bone cancer. He had kept his illness secret from his fans, and his family. His funeral was held at New York Stadium in Rotherham, where the brothers were made honorary life presidents.

After his brother’s death Paul said: “It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to. Having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”

Paul Chuckle announced the arrival of his grandson on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chuckle Brothers

The favourite children’s comedy duo were in the limelight from 1967 until 2018, and reached the peak of their fame with their TV show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 seasons over 22 years, ending in 2009.

They worked together for decades appearing in 300 episodes of ChuckleVision. It became one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television. The pair were famous for their slapstick routines and funny catchphrases, most notably ‘to me, to you’.

The pair also hosted a gameshow – To Me, To You! – and made guest appearances on many other shows including Comedy Map of Britain, Celebrity Coach Trip, Comic Relief and Still Open All Hours. They even starred in a music video alongside British rapper Tinchy Stryder in 2014, for charity single ‘To Me To You (Bruv)’ in aid of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust.

The comedian impressed the Masterchef judges

Paul’s Twitter profile lists him as an Entertainer, Actor, Author, Rapper and DJ. Recently he made his Celebrity MasterChef debut alongside fellow contestants Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, and Love Island‘s Faye Winter.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were impressed with his cooking but it was a mishap with a chocolate mousse that sent him home.

Read more: Chuckle Brothers star Paul’s grief over Barry has left him in physical pain

It was previously revealed that Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie Sandiford are related to the Chuckle Brothers. Paul is their Uncle and has posted pictures on Twitter of happy days out with his niece and nephew.

What do you think of Paul Chuckle’s happy announcement? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.