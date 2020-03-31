Paul Chuckle has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Paul Chuckle has had a "mild" form of coronavirus, he has revealed.

The ChuckleVision star took to Twitter on Monday, March 30, to confirm he has been diagnosed with the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19.

While he only had mild symptoms, he said the virus was “not nice” to deal with.

Paul claims he is no longer suffering from the illness, and posted a video to social media to urge others to “stay inside” and listen to government advice, so there isn’t unnecessary strain on the National Health Service (NHS).

In his video, the 72-year-old actor said: "Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around.

"I have been laid up with COVID-19 for a few days, just mild but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you.

"So please, please stay inside. We’re all going stir crazy, we know that, but please stay inside. Take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie, et cetera.

"Please, please stay in guys, and enjoy as best you can."

And he captioned the clip: “On the mend #NHS @mariecurieuk (sic)”

Self-isolation

Paul had been self-isolating since last week, and had tweeted he was "feeling a bit ropey", though at the time he hadn’t confirmed if his symptoms were related to coronavirus.

Posting a picture of the view outside his window, he wrote at the time: "Well I'm a week into cancelled work and isolation, apart from dodging Sue of course ...

#2MetresApartRule, feeling a bit ropey but it's a lovely sunny day to look at, hopefully it will all get back to normal soon (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Hanging on to these #cushelle #coronavirus 😁 A post shared by Paul Chuckle (@officialpaulchuckle) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

The star had also posted a tongue-in-cheek image of himself clutching a pack of toilet rolls after they went into short supply when the virus first gripped the UK.

He wrote: "Hanging on to these #Cushelle #covid19UK (sic)"

Brother Barry died in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

Paul lost his comedy partner, brother Barry Chuckle in 2018.

