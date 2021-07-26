Patsy Palmer has wowed her Instagram fans as she embraced her “inner J.Lo” by posing in a bikini.

The former EastEnders actress, 49, shared a string of photos as she flaunted her toned body in a two-piece.

Patsy added a straw hat, a patterned kimono and wedged sandals.

The star told her followers she was inspired by singer Jennifer Lopez, who shared a bikini picture on Instagram recently.

What did Patsy Palmer say on Instagram?

The Bianca Jackson actress said: “Embrace your inner @jlo we all need inspiration, enjoy every age.

“I’ll be 50 next year and feel so good inside it can only translate outside.

“I honestly don’t work out enough as you can see but I play tennis sporadically and yoga not as often as I should but try to keep that as regular as a normal busy person can.”

The actress wowed in the bikini snaps (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Patsy continued: “My official photographer is over the moon with his wifey @richardmerkell.

“The best bit is his wifey couldn’t be happier with her selfcare routines.

“Be happy, have fun, eat healthy, drink water, dance often, sing often, love always, don’t be a saint and leave others lives to them.

“Create your own experiences.”

Fans couldn’t get over the images as they gushed over Patsy’s figure.

Patsy told fans to embrace their inner J.Lo (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

One person said: “You look AMAZING.”

Another commented: “Well said, you look beautiful.”

One added: “Wow. Looking fantastic.”

Another wrote: “Love this. Thank you for keeping things real… learning to love yourself always is the best lesson to ever learn.”

Patsy lives in America now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Patsy now lives in Malibu after moving away from the UK.

She’s married to Richard Merkell and they have three children – Emilia, Bertie and Fenton.

Patsy also has son Charley, 29, from a past relationship.

Earlier this month, Patsy celebrated her daughter Emilia’s 20th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “We love you @emiliamerkell.

“You deserve every bit of happiness that life throws at you and more.

“I can’t say in 20 years we have ever felt any other way, we are blessed beyond words. Our 1 and only.”

