Fun House star Pat Sharp has left his Greatest Hits Radio job after reportedly making a joke about someone’s boobs at an event.

According to reports, a tearful woman felt “humiliated” following Pat’s alleged comment.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Pat, 61, was hosting an awards bash when he reportedly made the remark about event company executive Lizzy Eaton.

Pat Sharp joke

Reports claims Pat presented Ms Eaton with a T-shirt bearing his likeness from the 1990s when he hosted the wacky ITV children’s TV show.

However, he reportedly went on to say: “That’s the only way I’ll get on your [blank] today.”

A shocked Ms Eaton reportedly threw the top at him before leaving the Conference News Agency Awards event in tears.

She reportedly later said online: “Yesterday I was publicly humiliated, in a sexual nature, by the celebrity host of an industry event, on stage in front of 400 of my colleagues and peers.

“Afterwards I was in complete shock and hadn’t really processed what happened. Today I am struggling with it — I feel sad, dirty and, frankly, violated.

“I have worked incredibly hard to earn my reputation and hopefully be an inspiration to other young women in the events industry.

“Yesterday however, I was belittled, sexualised and objectified in front of hundreds of people I respect.”

Pat Sharp apologises

A source reportedly told The Sun: “She was absolutely humiliated. It went down like a lead balloon.

“He’s clearly still stuck in the ’80s. He’s a vile individual.”

I upset one individual in particular and for that I am truly sorry.

And Pat is reported to have commented: “Last Friday, I made a joke on stage which was not well received.

“I upset one individual in particular and for that I am truly sorry.

“I apologised at the event to anyone who was offended and I have apologised to the individual personally too.”

‘Pat will not return to the station’

Pat had hosted on Greatest Hits Radio since 2019.

ED! has contacted representatives for Pat Sharp and Greatest Hits Radio for comment.

A Bauer Media spokesperson told ED!: “Due to the introduction of new weekend programming, a decision had already been made not to renew Pat’s contract which comes to an end later this month.

“However with this issue now having been brought to our attention, we have agreed with Pat that he will not return to the station with immediate effect.”

