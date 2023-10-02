Paris Fury finally reveals new baby’s name and shares its poignant meaning following family tragedy

Tyson and Paris Fury have finally revealed their new baby boy’s name, two weeks on from his birth.

Paris has revealed the poignant meaning behind their son’s name too.

Tyson and Paris have seven children together (Credit: ITV)

Tyson and Paris welcome seventh baby

Last month saw Paris and Tyson welcome their seventh child together.

Speaking exclusively to OK! magazine last month, the happy couple revealed that their latest addition to the family was a little boy.

“We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun,” they told the publication.

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick,” they then added.

They also shared a snap of themselves posing with their bundle of joy in the hospital.

Tyson and Paris also took to Instagram to share snaps of their baby boy. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” Tyson captioned his post.

Paris has opened up about her new baby’s name (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson and Paris Fury reveal baby name

Now, Paris has announced the name of their seventh child, two weeks on from giving birth.

Following in their tradition of naming their son’s Prince, Tyson and Paris have settled on the name, Prince Rico Paris Fury. He will be known as Rico, however.

Their newborn’s middle name has a poignant meaning for Tyson and Paris. Rico is a tribute to Tyson’s cousin, Rico Burton, who was murdered back in 2022. He was just 31 years old.

“All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson,” Paris told OK! magazine.

Paris has opened up on having more kids (Credit: ITV)

Paris Fury on new baby name

The mum-of-seven also opened up about the fact that Rico also has his mother’s name too.

“We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!'” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris revealed that Tyson missed his son’s birth as he was fully immersed in training camp. However, he was by her side until the final few hours.

She also opened up about potentially having 10 children. “I’ve always wanted a big family. I’ve seen a few negative comments saying, ‘Oh they’ve got so many kids’ but we’re looking after them, we’re feeding them, I protect them all. They’re all happy and healthy and they all love each other, so I don’t see the problem,” she said.

