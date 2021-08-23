Paris Fury has hit out out at racist abuse just days after bringing home baby daughter Athena.

The mum-of-six and husband Tyson recently welcomed their new addition into the world on August 8.

Athena was taken into intensive care and put on a ventilator during her time in hospital, before being discharged last week.

Paris Fury has taken to social media after bringing home baby Athena (Credit: Instagram Story/parisfury1)

Paris Fury marks bringing baby Athena home

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 22), Paris shared a series of photos after bringing baby Athena home.

She firstly posted a sweet clip of Athena lying in a cot wrapped in a pink blanket.

In a second, Paris cradled her daughter as she fed from a bottle.

After posting the adorable snaps of her daughter, Paris revealed that she been inundated with messages of racial abuse.

The Loose Women star shared a selection to her Instagram Story.

The messages targeted Paris and her family’s traveller heritage.

Alongside the post, she penned: “I am on cloud nine with my daughter coming home and never let things like this bother me.

“I’m made very strong and lesser minded peoples opinions don’t count.

“But thought I’d show you some pure racism in 2021.”

Pure racism in 2021

Sadly, it isn’t the first time Paris and Tyson have been targeted because of their traveller background.

Last year, the heavyweight boxer opened up racist abuse he often receives.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Tyson shared: “I don’t care, it’s just a part of life. I suffer with it all the time, always have done, always will do, sticks and stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me.”

Paris Fury and husband Tyson welcomed their sixth child this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was baby Athena born?

Tyson, 33, previously announced the birth of their sixth child earlier this month.

At the time, the boxer shared: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Their new addition was later taken into ICU and put on a ventilator.

During her difficult start, baby Athena ‘died for three minutes’ before being saved.

Tyson father, John, previously explained: “It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.”

Tyson and Paris already have five children together – three sons and two daughters.

