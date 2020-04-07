Paris bans outdoor exercise amid coronavirus crisis - or face six months in prison

France has ramped up its strict coronavirus lockdown rules, banning outdoor exercise in Paris during the day.

The shock move means walkers and joggers risk a fine of around £120 or face up to six months in prison if they continue to break the rules.

Paris has banned outdoor exercise between 7am and 10am (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus: Researchers fear UK will become worst hit country in Europe with 66,000 deaths by July

Police Chiefs released a statement banning outdoor activity between 7am and 10pm.

Ban between 10am and 7pm

They said: "From April 8, 2020, outings for individual sports activities will no longer be authorised between 10am and 7pm throughout the Paris area.

"They therefore remain authorised from 7pm to 10am, when the crowds in the streets are at their smallest."

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris and Didier Lallement, the police prefect, continued saying that they need the measures so the city's residents wouldn't "jeopardise the efforts made so far".

Read more: Coronavirus: Doctors in tears after mum with COVID-19 dies while in labour

Health Minister Olivier Véran added: "We have not reached the end of the end of the ascent of this epidemic."

Epicentre of the virus

Paris is now the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in France with 2,355 deaths and 11,762 confirmed cases in the Ile-de-France region which the city is a part of.

On Monday, France reported 833 new COVID-19 deaths in over 24 hours – the highest daily toll since the outbreak began.

The move comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock criticised those going to public places to sunbathe amid the warm weather at the weekend.

Matt Hancock warned that outdoor exercise faces a ban if people continue to break the rule (Credit: Sky News)

Read more: Calls for parks to close as Brits ignore lockdown rules

He also warned of an exercise ban if people carry on flouting the rules to stay at home.

Mr Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (April 5): "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules.

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Crystal-clear guidance

He added to Sky News: "To the very small minority who are continuing to flout the guidance - you are putting others' lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harm's way."

He continued: "We are crystal clear in the guidance what people should or shouldn't do.

"This is not a request, it's a requirement. People need to follow it."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.