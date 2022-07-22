Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine pose for first photo together amid marriage woes

Paddy McGuinness has shared a smiling Instagram snap with wife Christine as the pair enjoy a family holiday.

The pair’s marriage has been the subject of speculation recently, with Christine admitting they were going through a “difficult” time.

However, putting their marriage woes aside, the pair looked happy to be able to relax together as a family.

Paddy and Christine enjoyed a family getaway (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine

In the snap to his two million Instagram followers, the Top Gear presenter could be seen smiling alongside Christine.

Captioning the picture, Paddy wrote: “Yes! We finally got away for our family holiday!”

He added: “After discovering, 3 days before we were due to fly, our youngest daughter’s passport had expired, our holiday to Spain had to be cancelled. We’d been telling the kids all about it, especially the airport part, so to suddenly change plans wasn’t easy! Mums and dads with autistic children will know exactly what I mean.”

The pair had been due to fly away to Spain but settled on a family break to Centre Parcs instead. Paddy explained: “Thankfully we got lucky and found the last available lodge at Centre Parcs, I booked it straight away. It was a big tree house and the kids absolutely loved it!!!

“We had a full week of activities booked for them and discovered a few of our children’s hidden talents, namely scaling the indoor climbing walls. I’m so proud of how well they did but mainly by how much fun they had.”

He added that he alongside wife Christine and their three kids had met another family who also had a child with autism. Paddy and Christine have been vocal about autism in a BBC documentary which highlighted how all three of their children have the condition and live with it.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine explored autism as a family (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in Paddy’s marriage?

The couple have reportedly hit a rough patch, with headlines highlighting the pair could be struggling.

Whilst appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Christine recently addressed the rumours.

She said: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

The pair have been open about the couple’s marriage difficulties of late.

The difficulties appeared to emerge when it was alleged that Christine discovered Paddy had “kissed a TV star”. Christine reportedly found out while she was taking part in ITV series The Games.

ED! had contacted reps for Paddy and Christine on this story.

