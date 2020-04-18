Paddy McGuinness wears wife Christine's lingerie in hilarious video

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine found a way to entertain themselves as the UK faces another three weeks at least of lockdown.

Firstly, the former Miss Liverpool dressed in a sexy lingerie outfit, and performed a dance for her husband.

Then the couple swapped clothes for a hilarious dance to Drake's I Can Flip a Switch.

Paddy protected his modesty with a sign telling people to 'wash their hands'.

The whole thing was posted on Tik Tok, and then Christine posted it on her Instagram page with the hashtag #StayHomeStaySexy.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness stuns fans as he unveils bleached hair in lockdown

Fans were quick to show their appreciation. One wrote: "Epic couple goals right there! Well played team McGuinness."

Another said: "Brilliant. Gonna make my fella do this tonight."

Christine McGuinness is a former Miss Liverpool (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Viewers blast Paddy McGuiness' 'unfunny' and 'uncomfortable' interview on The One Show

The pair, who have three children together, have found novel ways of livening up lockdown.

Previously, Paddy shared an image of his newly bleached hair. He said he made the daring choice as he had "never had enough time off work" before to give it a go.

And earlier this week, Christine unveiled a bright yellow leotard as the couple took part in Tik Tok's Blinding Lights challenge.

She captioned the video, also shared on her Instagram, "Do blondes have more fun?"

Christine also joked that she and Paddy were Mr and Mrs Motivator due to the 80s aerobics steps they performed.

Paddy and Christine have been married since 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Lockdown might be tedious for some, but it looks entertaining enough in the McGuinness household. We eagerly await the next challenge.

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your thoughts.