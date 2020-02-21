Paddy McGuinness 'definitely feeling better' after three-stone weight gain

Celebrities often admit that they feel pressure to stay thin, so it's surprising (and very relatable!) when this happens.

Bolton comic Paddy McGuinness, 46, posted a side-by-side picture of himself on Instagram yesterday.

The photos were taken a year apart and Paddy revealed he has put on three stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Paddy wrote: "Look at the difference! I definitely feel better with a bit of weight on me. There's 12 months between these pics.

"I stripped right back to 12 stone, felt fit but looked ill. I'm now 15 stone and feeling stronger.

"Having said that, none of my suits fits me anymore!"

And his fans were quick to support him, with one saying: "Too many men (and women) feel like they have to be something they're not, especially in the public eye.

"It's about feeling comfortable within yourself." We couldn't agree more.

Another wrote: "Being happy is the preferable feeling whatever weight you are," while a third added: "You look great with some timber on you!"

ITV announced recently that the dating show that Paddy hosted for 11 years, Take Me Out, will not be returning to our screens.

He said in a statement on Instagram: "What I am most proud of is the success of Take Me Out as it put dating show back on the TV map, thank you to the boys who braved the love lift and more importantly the stars of the show, the girls.

"I am going to miss spending my Saturday nights with you. And for one last time it’s lights out, all out. Right better get to the Job Centre."

But not to worry, Paddy is still being kept very busy as the host of Top Gear and father of three children - Leo, Penelope and Felicity - with his wife Christine.

Not to mention his very nice side hustle as one of the celebrity tasters on those tempting Marks & Spencer food ads. All that delicious grub is going to put anyone off dieting!

