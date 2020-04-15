Paddy McGuinness stuns fans as he unveils bleached hair in lockdown

Paddy McGuinness has revealed he's bleached his hair in lockdown.

The dad-of-three showcased his new hairdo on Instagram and revealed it was "relatively easy" to bleach his hair.

Paddy, 46, chanelled rapper Eminem as he showed off his new blond locks in a string of images.

He wrote: "Not so Slim Shady!

"I’ll be posting a video of me actually doing the bleaching soon, along with the products I used from first prep to the finished article!

"I’ve always thought about doing it but never had long enough off work, or the balls, to give it a whirl.

"Thank you also to the good folks from @bleachlondon I bought a couple of boxes and asked them what to do?

"It was relatively easy. Vid coming soon!"

Paddy McGuinness has bleached his hair (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Fans loved Paddy's new look and gushed over his bleached hairdo.

What did fans say?

One person said: "You know what. It actually looks good."

I’ve always thought about doing it but never had long enough off work, or the balls.

Another wrote: "You look like Richard Gere."

A third added: "Looking good there Paddy. Smoking and better than Gary Barlow. Sorry Gary."

His wife Christine McGuiness also commented: "My magic hands created a beauty."

Paddy's wife Christine helped him dye his hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy's celebrity pals also shared their thoughts including Gino D'Acampo who wrote: "Not bad!"

Emma Willis, who also has bleached hair, said: "Welcome to the club Pad."

John Barrowman added: "Welcome to club grey... looking good mate.."

Paddy has been giving fans a glimpse into family life in isolation over the few weeks.

He shared a photo of his wife Christine and their three children - twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity - doing arts and crafts.

What did Paddy say?

Paddy wrote: "Time to crack out the crafts, then it’s bath and bed!

"Notice the silver and purple work of art, oh aye! That’s Daddy’s! Sending you and your family lots of love from me and mine."

The star previously joked he's gained weight in isolation.

He shared a photo of himself with his belly out and said: "Isolation gains."

