Paddy McGuinness pictured for first time since split as worried fans all share same concern

Paddy McGuinness’ split from his wife Christine was confirmed last week – and now the comedian has been pictured for the first time since the announcement.

The 48-year-old presenter took to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, July 27) to share a picture from the set of Top Gear – and fans all had the same concern.

Paddy and Christine announced their split last week (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness announces split

Last Friday (July 24), Paddy and Christine announced that they had split up.

They had been married for 11 years – and together for 15.

They shared the news in a joint statement on social media, explaining that they had been left with “no option” other than to split.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children,” their statement read.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

They then said that they hope this “draws a line” under “unwanted” intrusions into their personal life.

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following split

Less than a week on from the announcement of their split, Paddy has broken his silence.

The comedian uploaded a photo to his Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, July 27), showing him filming for the new series of Top Gear.

In the post for his two million followers to see, Paddy can be seen behind the wheel of a Range Rover.

“Lights. Camera. Action!” he captioned the snap.

“First day back at the office swanning around Canary Wharf in the brand new Range Rover. Very powsh,” he added.

Paddy’s fan shared a similar worry (Credit: ITV)

Paddy’s fans react

Plenty of Paddy’s followers took to the comments of his post – and they all had a similar concern.

The interior of the Range Rover Paddy was in is cream – but fans are concerned it won’t stay that colour for long.

“Cream interior? That’s just asking for trouble! (And a daily valet),” one of his followers wrote.

“Ooooh that interior though … (not 7 year old son friendly though …the grubby hand prints oooh no) very swish,” another said.

“Be better with black interior,” a third joked.

“With kids, those seatbelts and seats wouldn’t stay oozing like that for long,” another commented.

Others sent their love to Paddy, who was wearing his wedding ring in the picture.

Many commented urged the TV star to “keep smiling” following his split from Christine.

