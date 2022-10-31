Paddy McGuinness hits out at trolling in wake of marriage split: ‘Everyone has got an opinion on everything’

Paddy McGuinness has hit back at trolls who targeted him following his marriage split.

He and wife Christine McGuinness announced the end of their 11-year marriage this summer.

Paddy is back on TV screens at the moment with a new series of Top Gear.

The Question of Sport presenter, 49, has been subjected to public commentary in his 20 years in the industry.

He received a lot of negativity after he started fronting Top Gear in 2019.

And it reached fever-pitch after his recent split from model Christine, 34.

Paddy McGuinness on trolling following split

Speaking to the Daily Star, Paddy said: “If you look on any kind of social media, .

“Everyone had an opinion when we took over Top Gear, everyone had an opinion when Question of Sport changed.

Everyone has got an opinion on everything

“And back in the day, everyone had an opinion when the host changed on X Factor. These days, everyone has an opinion on Strictly. Everyone has got an opinion on everything. And the thing is these days, everyone likes to share that opinion.”

Paddy regularly posts on Instagram and Twitter for his two million followers.

It leaves him open to other people’s opinions, both positive and negative.

He said the key to dealing with it is to not take it seriously.

Paddy said a lot of people “spend a lot of time on social media” and “you can get praised, you can get slagged off”.

However, the presenter insisted that if “you buy into it too much, it’s not good”.

Paddy said he surrounds himself with people he can have proper conversations with, rather than the statements he receives on social media.

What’s in store in the new series of Top Gear?

Paddy and co-presenters Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris are back with a brand new series of the car show.

Paddy is back with Top Gear co-hosts Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris (Credit: ITV)

The BBC’s website says of the new series: “You’ll find French waxworks, Italian taxi ranks, Thai pickups, German sausages, and Croatian hypercars…”

In the first episode of the new series Paddy was seen with sweat patches under his arms after he was spun across a car park, as a female driver demonstrated ‘drifting’.

Following the incident, the presenter shared that he needed to ‘lie down and have a little cry’, while the driver could barely contain her laughter.

Fans will know that Paddy is also the host of I Can See Your Voice, also on BBC!.

And he loves both shows for different reasons.

He admitted: “My favourite part of I Can See Your Voice is the lip syncing. I get so lost in the music and start dancing. I love the party vibe.

“With Top Gear, I think essentially, it has got a bit of something for everyone.

“It’s got petrolhead bits in there of course, but it’s also got a lot of entertainment as well. And it’s great escapism on a Sunday night.”

I Can See Your Voice is on BBC1 on Saturday at 9.10pm and Top Gear is on BBC1 every Sunday at 8pm.

