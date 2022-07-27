Paddy McGuinness breaks his silence following marriage split from wife Christine

Paddy McGuinness has broken his social media silence following his marriage split from wife Christine.

The couple, who married in 2011 and share three children, confirmed their separation last Friday (July 22).

TV fave Paddy, 48, and model Christine, 34, said they have been left with “no option” other than announce the split.

That’s because, they reasoned, there has been a “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine announced their split last week (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following split

Today (Wednesday, July 27) however, Paddy posted on his Instagram Stories.

He indicated he is back at work with Top Gear, which he hosts for the BBC.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness’ alleged messages to BBC presenter ‘put strain on marriage’

Paddy gave fans a glimpse of a car boot’s worth of sweet treats that keep the show’s stars and production staff going during filming.

Among the array of goodies were boxes of chocolates such as Aeros, Snickers and Freddos.

Haribo sweets, protein bars and biscuits were also among the haul.

Paddy McGuinness reveals Top Gear treats (Credit: Instagram)

“Back at Top Gear and we take our snacking very seriously,” Paddy said during the recording.

“We’ve got the lot in here!” he added.

We’ve got the lot in here!

Paddy didn’t show his face during the brief clip, but his white trainers were visible at the beginning of his upload.

Christine McGuinness shares three children with Paddy (Credit: BBC)

Romance rumours amid split

Following Paddy and Christine’s statement, tabloid reports have alleged his friendship with a female BBC presenter contributed to the couple’s current relationship status.

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail that there is no suggestion that the messages went beyond friendship but Christine was upset after finding messages on his phone.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

An insider alleged to the news outlet: “Paddy had been messaging the woman for some time. They were direct messages and were quite friendly.

“It’s unclear how they met but they followed one another for a while.

“There have been various issues between him and Christine, but this was definitely one of the driving forces that began to make them assess their future as a married couple.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.