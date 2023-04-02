Paddy McGuinness has shared some happy marriage news with his army of Instagram followers.

He took to social media to mark the wedding of a close family member.

Paddy McGuinness shared his cousin’s wedding joy

The comedian posted fresh from the celebrations this weekend. He shared a picture of himself between the happy couple.

Writing to congratulate them he said: “My cousin Lucy got married to Gill yesterday. It was an absolute belter of a day!

“I do love a good wedding, especially the after party! Luckily these two gorgeous people both work for the NHS so I wasn’t short on paracetamols this morning. Congratulations Mrs & Mrs Taylor-Russel!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy)

One family member responded: “Looking absolutely gorgeous Lucy. Our Laura looked stunning too. Just what she needs a good party.”

A second follower said: “Many Congratulations to Lucy and Gill, wishing you many yrs of Happiness. 40 for us in July.. xx.”

Another joked: “Lovely photo. Shame about the bloke photobombing in the middle.”

“A thorn between two roses,” agreed another.

Paddy’s update on his health condition

Earlier this week Paddy opened up about being diagnosed with clinical depression.

The Top Gear presenter, 49, was speaking candidly on the Monday Mile podcast.

Ex-wife Christine McGuinness first noticed that something was wrong with Paddy.

Paddy confessed: “You can be as low as low can be and it’s the people around you that tell you.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness before their split (Credit: YouTube)

“So Christine and a few of my family members would say stuff and ask if I was okay and I would think ‘why are they always asking me that.”

He added: “I wasn’t going round throwing cups at the bloody wall and shouting but I could feel myself feeling angry straight away and I shouldn’t be feeling that.”

Paddy said he tried therapy and initially thought it wouldn’t help. But eventually he found the right therapist for him.

Paddy and Christine split in July and share three children. He is currently fronting Tempting Fortune on Channel 4.

Read more: Paddy McGuiness gets called out by his wife Christine over childcare tweet

What do you think of Paddy’s wedding picture? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix