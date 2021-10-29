TV star Paddy McGuinness has revealed the awkward moment hotel staff thought Peter Kay was his lover.

Before the pair shot to fame in Phoenix Nights, Paddy sometimes hopped on the road with childhood pal Peter.

Paddy joined Car Share star Peter as he toured the UK as a stand-up during his early days.

And because the pair were yet to make much money, they often shared a hotel room to save cash.

According to The Sun, Paddy and Peter would tell reception staff that they had no problem bunking up together.

Paddy recalled their reaction and admitted: “Cue the awkward pause and ‘they must be gay’ looks before being given the key.”

What shows have Peter and Paddy starred in?

The pair went on to work together on That Peter Kay Thing, with Peter giving Paddy his first acting role in sketch series The Services.

But it was Phoenix Nights that made Paddy a household name, playing bouncer Paddy alongside Peter’s character Max.

Spin-off show Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere cemented him as TV favourite.

Since then Paddy has become one of the best-known faces on our tellies, hosting shows such as Take Me Out and Top Gear.

Most recently Paddy has taken over from Sue Barker on BBC One’s A Question of Sport.

A Question of Sport fans are divided over the new host

Not everyone has been a fan of Paddy fronting the legendary sporting quiz, though.

The star made his debut in September, with many viewers struggling to adjust to the show’s new look which included Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell’s replacements, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to voice their unease.

“Question of Sport the new edition… Not even into round two yet and already I DISLIKE IT,” says one annoyed fan.

“Nothing against Paddy but it just doesn’t seem right to me. Bring back Sue and the guys.”

