Paddy McGuinness has returned home from Thailand – just hours after wife Christine opened up about their marriage to a tabloid.

In interview with The Sun on Sunday, Christine spoke of the “ups and downs” they’ve been having.

But after Paddy landed back in the UK yesterday evening, the Top Gear star made it clear where his priorities stand.

A tabloid interview with Christine McGuinness was published over the weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Christine McGuinness on her marriage

Following rumours about their relationship, Christine admitted the couple are “having a very, very difficult time.”

She told Fabulous magazine: “I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine admits they ARE having ‘a very difficult time’

Christine continued: “We’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married, we are going to have ups and downs.

“But this situation at the minute, I don’t want to go into it too much, but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine have been married for 11 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paddy McGuinness promise to wife on Instagram

Addressing his two million Instagram followers for the first time since Christine’s chat was published, an upbeat Paddy indicated he was looking forward to seeing his family.

He captioned a video showing the view from his seat as the plane landed: “I is back baby!

“11 hour flight but really enjoyed filming in Thailand, beautiful country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy)

“Yet no matter where I travel it’s always good to get home! Cup of tea, clean bedding and the kids are off school. #home #sunday #travel #weekend #workworkyworkwork.”

Around the same time as he shared his post, A Question of Sport host Paddy also commented on an upload shared by Christine.

That image showed her in a white bikini splashing water on their three children as the kids enjoyed themselves in a paddling pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Again, Paddy highlighted his longing to see his family as he promised hugs would be on the way.

He wrote in the comments box on Sunday (July 10) evening: “Cuddles tomorrow!!!”

As well as using three exclamation marks, the doting dad also added three heart emojis to his words.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Paddy was also snapped walking through Heathrow airport with duty free bags containing cuddly toys.

So hopefully it will be a happy family reunion for them all.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.