Paddy McGuinness has left fans in stitches after a trip to the barbers to sort out his bleached blonde hair.

The Top Gear and Take Me Out star, 47, took to social media to document the trip.

What was Paddy doing?

The funnyman went to his local barbers to get the bleach out.

In the snap, Paddy’s hairdresser wears a mask and there’s a bottle of anti-bac cleaner on the counter.

Captioning the image, Paddy said: “Nice to see my barber reppin’ the @keithlemon attire.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness shares epic throwback to his younger years

“I’m back in after a week to get more of the bleach cut out.

“It’s all going a bit yellow now! #sunday #trim #staysafe #brassy #bleachlife.”

And it wasn’t long before many of his 1.9million followers left comments of support and advice.

Paddy with wife Christine before he bleached his hair (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

What did Paddy’s fans say?

“Wash your hair in silver shampoo Paddy, stops it going brassy,” one said.

Another fan implored him to keep the blonde look: “Noooooo love the bleach look, just put a toner on it to bring it back to platinum please.

Finally a third joked: “Blimey! You spend more time in the salon than me!”

When did Paddy McGuinness bleach his hair?

Paddy gave himself a blonde makeover during lockdown. At the end of July, Paddy went to the hairdressers have it done professionally.

Using Instagram to document the trip, he was seen in the chair smiling and revealing the results of his transformation.

He captioned the photos by saying: “First time I’ve had the auld bleach done professionally!

Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness ditched his usual dark look during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Paddy McGuinness celebrates weight loss after admitting he’d ‘piled on’ lockdown pounds

“Cheers @texpixx and thanks for the coffee and shampoo! #bleachboy #salon #thursday #yazz #staysafe.”

The new hair went down a storm with his fans who dubbed him ‘silver fox’.

But one joked: “Is this to cover those greys coming through Patrick?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.