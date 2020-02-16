Caroline Flack death: Paddy McGuinness shares his final messages with her

Telly star Paddy McGuinness has shared his final private messages with tragic Love Island star Caroline Flack.

Paddy, 46, published screenshots of their exchange following the shock news that Caroline was found dead in her London flat aged 40 yesterday morning (February 15, 2020).

Paddy McGuinness reached out to Caroline Flack in December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The brief conversation between the Take Me Out host and Caroline took place just after Christmas.

Days earlier, it had been confirmed that Caroline would be bowing out of the new winter Love Island series, with Laura Whitmore taking over the presenting reigns.

In the private messages, which are believed to have been sent over Instagram, Paddy told her: "Bit of time out and you'll be good to go Flack."

Bit of time out and you'll be good to go Flack.

Replying, Caroline told him: "Thanks for reaching out xx."

Alongside the screenshots, Paddy has told his 1.3 million Instagram followers: "Such a shame.

"We're all fragile and we all need an arm around the shoulder and some reassurance from time to time.

Read more: Caroline Flack's family issue statement following her tragic death

"Check in on your friends and family. Rest peacefully Caroline. #ripcarolineflack."

Among those who have commented on his post is Paddy's wife Christine. She simply added three red love hearts.

On Saturday evening, ITV confirmed the tragic news that Caroline - who was facing trial next month accused of assault - had been found dead.

Caroline's passing has shocked the showbiz world (Credit: Brett D. Cove/ SplashNews.com)

A statement read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Her sudden passing has shocked the showbiz world, with dozens of celebrities filling social media with tributes to the star.

Like Paddy, TV chat show host Jonathan Ross has also revealed that he had recently spoken to Caroline.

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) February 15, 2020

Read more: Caroline Flack death: Star genuinely feared she was going to prison

Jonathan told fans: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will be missed. It's awful."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.