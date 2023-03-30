Paddy McGuinness reveals health diagnosis which ex Christine ‘spotted’ signs of: ‘I wasn’t aware of it’

Paddy McGuinness has opened up about a health diagnosis after his ex wife Christine spotted signs in him.

Paddy has had a rough year after he called time on his 11-year marriage with Christine last July.

But on top of that, the presenter has confessed that he once struggled with a hidden health battle.

And his mental health had become so bad that he even struggled to go to work.

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness opened up on his battle with clinical depression after ex Christine spotted signs (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness health

Paddy has recently revealed that he suffered with clinical depression.

Speaking on the Monday Mile podcast, the Top Gear star admitted that he even struggled to work as he started to resent his job.

But he wasn’t aware of how low he had become until his ex-wife Christine spotted the symptoms.

He claimed: “In my experience, with something like depression – I was diagnosed as clinically depressed and I wasn’t aware of it.

“You can be as low as low as can and it’s the people around you that tell you.

“So Christine and a few of my family members would say stuff and ask if I was okay and I would think ‘why are they always asking me that?’

“But obviously you can’t see it yourself, it’s in your head, it’s not like you’ve got a limp where people can spot it and you can spot.”

Paddy McGuiness was left frustrated by his job (Credit: ITV)

Paddy confessed that he resented his job

Looking back on his struggles, the TV star also claimed that he found himself getting frustrated and would often lose his temper quickly.

He even confessed that he started to hate his job as he was forced to make crowds of people laugh while secretly suffering with depression.

He continued: “I started resenting being in front of a crowd of people and making them laugh. I used to think ‘it’s alright for you lot but I’m going home feeling like this.’

“I’ve never been that much of a person losing my temper. But I could feel myself in certain situations getting wound up quicker and I just thought that’s not me.”

I was diagnosed as clinically depressed and I wasn’t aware of it.

But luckily it was therapy that helped turn things around for the I Can See Your Voice host, even though it took him a couple of tries to find the right one.

Paddy said: “I kind of look at therapy like buying shoes. It’s not about giving up on it and I nearly did.

“If you try therapy and that doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t mean that all therapy won’t. Just keep going until you find that one. It might take you six times but it’s worth it.”

