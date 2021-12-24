Paddy McGuinness ‘almost burnt down childhood home’ with porn magazine collection

Paddy McGuinness once almost burned down his home trying to save his porn collection.

The TV star, 48, previously recalled that he once found a stash of porn magazines and decided to bring them home.

However, there was a catch. The magazines were covered in petrol!

As a result, he decided the best option was to try and dry them back at home.

Paddy McGuinness has revealed he almost burned his home down accidentally (Credit: Splashnews)

Paddy McGuinness ‘almost burned his house down’

“Someone was obviously about to burn them and got disturbed and just left them there,” he told the Daily Star. “How the hell am I going to get these dry? I know, I’ll put them in the airing cupboard, on top of the red-hot water tank, that’ll dry them out in no time. Genius!”

“The mags were a whisker away from setting the house on fire,” he explained. “My mum’s eyes were streaming and bloodshot. ‘Patrick, what’s that smell coming from your bedroom?’

Read more: Paddy McGuinness breaks down in tears in trailer for BBC autism documentary

“I couldn’t say, ‘Relax, Mum, it’s just those petrol-soaked Razzles I put in the airing cupboard to dry out.'”

Meanwhile, fans got to see a new side to Paddy earlier this month (December).

The comedian fronted the hard-hitting documentary Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness were the stars of a documentary earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have three children – eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and five-year-old Felicity.

All three of the happy couple’s children have autism.

Christine was diagnosed with the same condition in August 2021.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness reveals he and Peter Kay were mistaken for lovers

Meanwhile, Paddy will feature in tonight’s Christmas edition of Top Gear.

Paddy, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will play ‘car secret Santa’ for a festive road trip across Britain.

They will transport a giant Christmas tree as they head to Top Gear’s winter wonderland.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.