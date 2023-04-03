Paddington 3 confirmed as much-loved bear heads to ‘deepest darkest Peru’ in latest big-screen outing

The much-anticipated Paddington 3 movie is set to begin filming this July, fans of the Paddington films will be overjoyed to hear.

Paddington in Peru is the next instalment after Paddington 2. The second film is so beloved that it knocked off Citizen Kane as the best film of all time on Rotten Tomatoes.

We last saw the little bear share marmalade sandwiches with the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee, but he is heading to Peru next…

The third instalment in the Paddington films is set to begin filming this July (Credit: Sky)

Paddington 3 begins filming this summer

It’s been a long wait for Paddington fans for a new film, with Paddington 2 being released back in 2017. But fans are one step closer to the cinema as Paddington 3 will finally begin filming this July, according to Deadline.

Plot details are being kept secret but the third film is called Paddington in Peru. As the title suggests, Paddington will return to his homeland once again. It will follow Paddington in “deepest, darkest Peru” as he no doubt gets into sticky situations.

Paddington has already faced an evil taxidermist played by Nicole Kidman who tried to stuff him and put him in the Natural History Museum. He was also framed and imprisoned by a failed actor played by Hugh Grant.

The marmalade-loving bear has a knack for finding these famous villains! We can only imagine who he is set to face during his adventures in Peru.

The third film comes from Paddington 1 and 2 creators Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. The film will be directed by Dougal Wilson, who is behind many of the tear-jerking John Lewis Christmas adverts.

Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins are expected to return as Mr and Mrs Brown (Credit: Sky)

Who is in the cast?

Paddington 3 will reportedly feature “a combination of returning and new cast”. This Is Going To Hurt star Ben Wishaw is expected to return as the voice of the adored bear.

Other key cast members, Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, who play Mr and Mrs Brown, are also expected to return. Julie Walters is also expected to return as Mrs Bird. Imelda Staunton will likely return to voice Aunt Lucy alongside Michael Gambon as the voice of Uncle Pastuzo.

We’re also hoping that Hugh Grant will return as master of disguise Phoenix Buchanan and Brendan Gleason will hopefully return as prison chef Knuckles McGinty.

With rumours of an extended family of bear cousins to feature in Paddington 3, we can no doubt expect some famous faces behind those voices. Paddington has already faced two veteran actors as villains so we can expect an exciting star to make the bear their enemy with the upcoming third film.

When will Paddington 3 be released?

It probably still be a bit of a wait until we can watch Paddington 3 in the cinema. Considering filming begins this July, we can only hope Paddington in Peru will release in 2024. Until then, Paddington 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix and the Sky Store.

