Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he'll be alive 'that much longer' after Parkinson's diagnosis

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he'll be here in "another 15 years or whatever" after suffering from pneumonia and a string of other health problems in 2019.

Earlier this month he announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he's been thinking about his mortality.

But he insisted he isn't worried about when the end will come.

He said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come?

"I think about it, I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it.

"It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the [expletive] out of me, man, but I'm still here."

But the 71-year-old star also admitted he has spent several months "feeling sorry for [himself]".

He told Kerrang! magazine: "[I spent the year] lying on the [expletive] bed feeling sorry for myself, going, 'I'm dead, I'm finished, it's all over'.

"This has been the worst [expletive] year of my life."

And Ozzy doesn't think he'd still be alive if he hadn't taken the time to work on his new solo album, Ordinary Man.

He said: "I wouldn't be sitting here now if I hadn't made it. It was the best medicine."

Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis earlier this month in an emotional TV interview on Good Morning America.

With his wife, Sharon, by his side he tried to explain how he found out but couldn't finish his sentence.

His former X Factor judge wife stepped in explaining: "Parkin 2 is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's.

"It's not a death sentence but you have a good day and then you have a really bad day."

