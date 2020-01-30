Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he'll be alive 'that much longer' after Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he'll be alive "that much longer".

The 71-year-old rock star - who battled pneumonia and a string of other health problems in 2019 - recently announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he's been thinking about his mortality, but he insisted he isn't worried about when the end will come.

He said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come?

Ozzy doesn't think he'll be alive "that much longer" (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"I think about it, I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the [expletive] out of me, man, but I'm still here."

But the Paranoid rocker also admitted he has spent several months "feeling sorry for [himself]".

He told Kerrang! magazine: "[I spent the year] lying on the [expletive] bed feeling sorry for myself, going, 'I'm dead, I'm finished, it's all over'. This has been the worst [expletive] year of my life."

And Ozzy doesn't think he'd still be alive now if he hadn't taken the time to work on his new solo album, Ordinary Man.

He said: "I wouldn't be sitting here now if I hadn't made it. It was the best medicine."

The Black Sabbath rocker also feared he'd die a year ago after he tripped over in the night and dislodged the metal rods that were put in his spine in 2003 after a serious ATV accident, and joked it wouldn't have been a particularly glamorous way to go.

He said: "I've fallen down the stairs drunk, I've [expletive] crashed cars, I've [expletive] nearly died in aeroplanes. Falling over going for a [expletive] - it's not exactly Ozzy going out in a blaze of [expletive] glory, is it?

"Go for a [expletive]: bang! Sod's law, isn't it?"

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson's diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Ozzy revealed he has Parkinson's during an emotional interview on US breakfast TV, with wife Sharon at his side.

"It has been terribly challenging for us," he told Good Morning America. "I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of...."

Ex-X Factor judge Sharon helped to finish his sentence: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's."

"I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's," Ozzy added.

