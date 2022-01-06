Our Yorkshire Farm fans thrilled as Amanda Owen reveals ‘lovely news’

Amanda Owen of Our Yorkshire Farm fame stunned fans with some ‘lovely news’ on her Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, January 5).

The 47-year-old revealed to her 188.3k followers that her farm had welcomed an exciting new arrival!

Amanda Owen of Our Yorkshire Farms’ exciting news

Buttercup the house cow 🐄 has calved. 🐮

She’s a quiet, docile & very greedy dairy shorthorn that will provide enough milk for her calf and our household. 🥛🥛#yorkshire #selfsufficient #cow pic.twitter.com/bQQqDVb5qc — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) January 5, 2022

Amanda took to Twitter yesterday to share the news that she had welcomed a new calf to Ravenseat Farm!

The star posted four pictures of her cow, Buttercup, and her new calf to Twitter. She wrote a few words on Buttercup to accompany the snaps too.

“Buttercup the house cow has calved,” she said.

“She’s quiet, docile & very greedy dairy shorthorn that will provide enough milk for her calf and our household,” she continued.

In the first photo, Buttercup’s calf can be seen lying next to its mother. In the other three photos, two of Amanda’s daughters can be seen helping out with Buttercup. They both grin at the camera as they stand next to Buttercup and watch as the cow looks after its calf.

How did Our Yorkshire Farm fans react to Amanda Owen’s news?

Amanda’s fans were loving her updates (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s followers were over the moon for the star and her cow, and were keen to let her know about it!

“That’s lovely news well done Buttercup,” one fan wrote.

“WOW amazing a new member of Ravenseat,” another said.

“Congratulations on your new calf, photos are lovely, good luck for healthy new year,” a third tweeted.

“That’s wonderful. The girls look so thrilled,” another said.

“Ahh how wonderful well done mum & welcome to the world little calf,” a fifth follower said.

Further updates on Buttercup’s new calf

Amanda, her husband, and their nine children welcomed the new calf to the farm yesterday (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda provided her 188.4k Twitter followers with further updates on how Buttercup’s calf was getting on today.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess posted three pictures of Buttercup and the new arrival at breakfast time. In the pictures, Buttercup can be seen tucking into her breakfast, whilst the calf stands close to its mother.

“Breakfast time,” Amanda tweeted alongside the snaps.

Amanda then quoted the tweet, this time writing “Moosli”.

“Buttercup is a beauty & now has a gorgeous little calf,” one of her followers said.

“What a beautiful beast,” another tweeted.