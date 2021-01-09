Oti Mabuse is showing off a stunning new hair transformation.

The two-time Strictly Come Dancing winner, 30, took to social media to reveal a chic new short ‘do.

The star seems to have had inches of hair chopped off from her usually shoulder length style.

And she’s now showcasing a modern take on the traditional pixie cut.

Currently very short, her cropped ‘do is framed with a side fringe.

Oti with longer locks on It Takes Two with Bill Bailey (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse adds modern twist to the pixie cut

As she posted several snaps of her new look on Instagram, she joked that she was mixing things up.

This is because she’s been almost exclusively posting pictures with her new puppy as of late.

She also took the opportunity to reveal that she will be once again teaching dance classes online – due to the third national lockdown.

Sharing in view of her 555,000 followers, she explained: “Realised I’ve been posting dog pictures which is so not like me so I thought ok I should break the pattern with a selfie.

Oti showcased her new hair on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

She looks beautiful

“And to say dance class announcement will be made tomorrow. Hope you’re all in the mood to dance again with some of your favourite online teachers and some new ones too x @otimabusedancestudio.”

Fellow Strictly pro dancer Dianne Buswell gushed: “Cute hair love that.”

To which Oti replied by saying she would keep her new look: “@diannebuswell Di salon review. I’m keeping it then. Thanks baby.”

Additionally, Strictly star Karen Hauer commented: “Cutie you are.”

Meanwhile dozens of Oti’s fans wrote of how much they loved her new hair debut.

One user gushed: “Oh yes @otimabuse stunning and can’t wait to dance. You got me through first lockdown.”

And another user praised, “Your hair is gorgeous” and a third user complemented, “You manage to pull off so many different hairstyles”.

Meanwhile, Oti has just celebrated reuniting with her 2020 winning Strictly partner Bill Bailey.

The pair reunited for an interview on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

In fact, Bill said he was delighted to meet up with his former dance partner again.

He said: “I am thrilled, it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet and this is the first time Oti and I have met since that night.”

He added: “I think people thought I would be a novelty item for a few weeks, a bit of a comedy dancer, maybe a bit of a dad dancer, he’ll be fun for a couple of weeks and then people will think they’ve had enough of this.”

Of course the pair won – with Bill, 55, proving that older contestants can still triumph on Strictly Come Dancing.

