Oti Mabuse has shared a sweet photo with her sisters as she enjoyed a family reunion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer, 31, shared a picture to Instagram showing herself, Strictly Judge Motsi Mabuse, 41, and their sister Phemelo.

Oti told her fans that this is the first time they’ve all been together in five years.

Alongside the photo, which showed the group in a bar, Oti said: “Can you believe it, all of us together for the first time in 5 years… as 3 sisters!

“We talk everyday but it felt like we’ve seen each other everyday aswell, like we didn’t skip a beat…

“Living in 3 different corners of the Earth, Covid, work, timing, life…. All of it gets in the way but this was SUCH AN AMAZING MOMENT.”

Oti enjoyed a reunion with her sisters (Credit: ITV)

Oti added: “I love my sisters so much, it’s so much I could burst into glitter @phemelom @motsimabuse…

“But also the cocktails at this place are devine, don’t know what they’re called but mine had ice cream and Prosecco WHATTTTTTT!!!! #sisters #family #reunioMotn.” [Sic]

Oti’s followers loved the family photo, including many of her celeb friends.

Her Dancing On Ice co-star Holly Willoughby commented: “Awww I love this…”

Motsi enjoyed time with her sisters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Motsi said: “How much filter?????? Epic as always!! December 2022 can’t come fast enough.”

Meanwhile, fans also gushed over the image as one said: “Beautiful photo.”

Another wrote: “Extremely beautiful family! Such lovely lovely human beings!”

“Ahhhh, what a beautiful family,” a third said.

Motsi is set to return to Strictly this autumn for another year on the judging panel.

Oti gushed over being with her sisters after five years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2022

However, Oti won’t be returning as a professional dancer this year.

Back in February, Oti announced she was leaving Strictly after seven years.

She said in a statement: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

“Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!”

Oti added: “I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

Oti won Strictly in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and again in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

