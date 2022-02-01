Oti Mabuse opens up on trolling
News

Oti Mabuse reveals horrific racial abuse and ‘fat-shaming’ she’s faced since joining Strictly

The pro dancer has put up with a lot throughout her career

By Rebecca Calderwood

Oti Mabuse has spoken openly about the horrific racial abuse and ‘fat-shaming’ she has faced throughout her career.

The Dancing On Ice judge, 31, has become a firm favourite since joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

However, it hasn’t been completely easy for Oti.

Oti Mabuse has opened up on trolling
Oti Mabuse shared her experiences with racial abuse and fat-shaming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti Mabuse discusses racial abuse and fat-shaming

In a candid discussion on her career, Oti explained that she often receives “backlash” from trolls.

She has mainly been targeted during her time as a professional dancer on the BBC One show.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Oti shared: “I’ve never really spoken about it because I’ve tried for so long to think about it this way: I work on a show that 10 million people love; if 10 or 100 people aren’t nice to me, that is not representative of everyone else’s view.

I’ve never really spoken about it

“It’s taken years for me to get that into my head. To get tweeted or receive a message in my inbox being racially abusive, or fat-shaming me, is horrible.”

However, Oti admitted that the hateful messages only motivate her to “carry on”.

She added: “I have to fight, and be strong.”

Oti Mabuse opens up on Strictly trolling
Oti has been targeted since joining Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The One Show: Oti Mabuse stuns viewers with appearance

In fact, the star has since went on to be crowned the winner of Strictly twice.

She first lifted the Glitterball trophy with former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher in 2019.

Meanwhile, Oti won alongside musician Bill Bailey the following year.

Is Oti returning to Strictly?

The South African dancer is yet to confirm whether she will return for the upcoming series of Strictly.

Oti recently made her debut as a judge on Dancing On Ice and is set to front a new ITV show later this year, leading to speculation that she’s quitting the show.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, the star also failed to address a return.

Read more: Dancing on Ice: All the judges in the show’s history

She told the hosts: “There will be an announcement made officially by Strictly.”

