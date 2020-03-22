Oti Mabuse reportedly gearing up to quit Strictly Come Dancing

Katya Jones has suggested her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is set to quit the programme.

The Russian pro, 30, has hinted that 29-year-old Oti could walk away from the hit BBC dancing show later this year, following her stint as a judge on The Greatest Dancer.

Oti Mabuse is reportedly set to quit Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Katya said: "We've got respect for everybody so we try not to fish for anything. But you can see with Oti doing her thing, you know?

"You expect people to have other projects and whatever she decides, we'll be there."

She was a real hit with viewers on The Greatest Dancer.

So impressed were bosses with Oti's work on The Greatest Dancer that the South African star is reportedly being eyed for more TV projects.

Speaking to the Daily Star, a source claimed: "She was a real hit with viewers on The Greatest Dancer and that has opened up a lot of new opportunities.

Katya Jones reportedly said that whatever Oti decides regarding her career, her Strictly pals will back her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She has a nice, easy way on camera, as fans saw when she guest-presented The One Show. It's an exciting time for her."

Elsewhere, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton recently revealed he stepped away from the programme because he didn't want to end up being the oldest dancer on the show.

Kevin, who won in 2018 with his then-celebrity partner and now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, explained: "At age 23 it would be different. I'd look at it and think, 'I can stay on this for the next 10 or 15 years', but at 37 years old I was thinking, 'I'm going to turn 38'.

Kevin Clifton quit Strictly recently over fears he could end up being the oldest dancer on the show (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

"If it's going to be similar to what I have already done I don't see myself doing it into my forties."

Kevin, who quit Strictly earlier this month, added: "I have got so many other interests and I thought, 'I'll have to leave at some point'."

