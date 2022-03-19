Strictly stars rally round Oti Mabuse as she reveals heartbreaking family bereavement

Shattered Oti Mabuse has announced the tragic death of her niece.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared the devastating news on Instagram this morning.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse is grieving after family loss (Credit: ITV)

The Dancing On Ice judge paid a moving tribute to Tlhogi, who was just 28.

She wrote, alongside a gallery of gorgeous pictures: “How is this the last time I would hold you in my arms?

“I am so shattered inside I can’t even begin to describe the pain. This is not how this was supposed to go.

“We had plans together, travel the world and dance on a beach in Jamaica for my birthday.

“I used to fetch you every day from crèche, swimming, chess since we were 8.

“You were only 28 yet the kindest, sweetest human being in my life! I’ve lost my niece, my little sister, my best friend.

“Life dealt you the harshest card but you always chose to win, you always fought to come out the other side above it all with a smile on your face.”

“I love you much with all my heart and now you’re gone and I feel lost in more ways than one to a pain I’ve never felt before. I’m still calling you and texting you trying to understand – how? Why?

“May you rest in peace and power my sweet Tlhogi. Say hi to Koko, Abuti Neo Le Malume Tshepo. I promise to take care of Sesi, Nanikie and Mpho for you x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Read more: Oti Mabuse quits Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse support

Hundreds of Oti’s Instagram followers have already shared their condolences – including many Strictly stars.

Fellow Strictly dancer Karen Hauer wrote: “Love you. Sending all the love to you and your family.”

Dr Ranj added: “I’m so sorry darling 😢 Sending you and your family all the love.”

Gemma Atkinson posted: “Sending love to you all Oti.”

Michelle Visage messaged: “I’m so sorry my love.”

And judge Shirley Ballas posted a heart and a tear emoji.

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix